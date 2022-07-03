No more cash: 24% say they don't have money in wallet, 38% use cash every few months or not at all

Many Americans are no longer using cash to make daily purchases.

A survey by risk management company Third Party Trust found that 24% of people said they don't have cash in their wallet, and 38% use cash every few months or not at all.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the final straw for some people – 19% said they stopped using cash once the pandemic started.

When do people still get cash out of the ATM?

66% Just to have it on hand

53% They’re going somewhere that only accepts cash

28% Tipping

14% Discount for paying with cash

9% Exchanging it for foreign currency

3% Pay for everything with cash.

Third Party Trust surveyed 1,000 people.