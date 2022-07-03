Expand / Collapse search

No more cash: 24% say they don't have money in wallet, 38% use cash every few months or not at all

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Money
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Many Americans are no longer using cash to make daily purchases.

A survey by risk management company Third Party Trust found that 24% of people said they don't have cash in their wallet, and 38% use cash every few months or not at all.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the final straw for some people – 19% said they stopped using cash once the pandemic started.

When do people still get cash out of the ATM?

  • 66% Just to have it on hand
  • 53% They’re going somewhere that only accepts cash
  • 28% Tipping
  • 14% Discount for paying with cash 
  • 9% Exchanging it for foreign currency
  • 3% Pay for everything with cash.

Third Party Trust surveyed 1,000 people.