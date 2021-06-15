Expand / Collapse search

No more COVID-19 restrictions for travelers arriving in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Travelers headed to Chicago are no longer required to have a negative COVID-19 test – or to quarantine – before or upon arrival.

Every U.S. state and territory is now on the emergency order’s "Yellow list," according to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The Yellow list is for states and territories with "below 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day."

However, travelers from states on the Yellow list have to continue wearing masks, social distance and avoid in-person gatherings, CDPH said.

In the past two weeks, Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, and West Virginia were the only four states with above 10 cases per 100,000 residents by day. So far, all Midwest states are below 4.8 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

