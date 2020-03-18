No parking tickets, debt collection in Chicago until April 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

The City of Chicago is temporarily suspending debt collection and non-safety related citations and impounds, in addition to penalties for late payment until April 30, 2020.

The penalty relief package "directs a temporary suspension of late fees and defaults on payment plans, including city tickets, utility bills, parking and red-light citations, booting and other non-public safety relates violations. Additionally, there will be no new interest accumulated on current compliance plans," a press release from the mayor's office states.

The decision by Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place a major burden on workers and businesses in Chicago.

“This is a common sense way that we can help mitigate the burdens and pressures many are feeling. We know that these practices disproportionately impact the residents that are most in need during this crisis,” said Mayor Lightfoot, in the press release. “We realize that many of our residents are strapped for cash right now as the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus has created difficult economic circumstances for those who are unable to work. We don’t want to further impact people who can’t afford to pay these penalties today and want to provide some breathing room to help them prioritize how to address their financial obligations.”

The City of Chicago will coordinate with the company that owns the meters in the city to make certain no ticketing occurs unless the issue poses a safety threat.

The information below is according to the mayor's office.

Ticket Issuance

Enforcement will be prioritized for safety-related violations.

Enforcement on compliance-related violations will be suspended until April 30, 2020

Parking, Red Light, Speed Camera Violation Collections

Delay assessment of penalty (ticket doubling) until after April 30, 2020

Delay driver’s license suspension until after April 30, 2020

No Booting until after April 30, 2020

Delay referral of tickets to collection firms until after April 30, 2020

No defaults of payment plans for until after April 30, 2020

Utility Bills

Extend due dates until after April 30, 2020 delaying assessment of penalties

Delay referrals to collection firms until after April 30, 2020

No defaults of payment plans until after April 30, 2020

Administrative Hearing Collections

Extend due dates until after April 30, 2020 (this will delay assessment of interest)

Delay referrals to collection firms until after April 30, 2020

No defaults of payment plans until after April 30, 2020

Other Collection Efforts

Extend deadline for TNP and taxi drivers to pay debt to April 30

No debt holds on new licenses or permits

To read the full press release and details, click here.