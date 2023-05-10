Non-profit pampers 150 Chicago moms for early Mother's Day celebration

Some Chicago moms got an early Mother's Day treat!

They were pampered and primped by a non-profit that specializes in random acts of kindness.

For the third year in a row, the Daisie Foundation, partnered with the Chicago Housing Authority, gave makeovers to 150 local mothers.

The women got to enjoy a day of spa treatments as well as some gifts.

They also took part in a ‘Leading Ladies Panel Series' and heard from speakers with messages of female empowerment.

The Daisie Foundation is an organization that aims to empower women and children in overlooked communities.