Nonprofit and law group join forces to tackle bullying epidemic

A new push was announced Wednesday to combat bullying and cyberbullying.

The nonprofit "Buckets Over Bullying" is partnering with Disparti Law Group to provide legal support to families who have been impacted.

Organizers say the goal is to cut down on the suicide rate among young people by providing them with additional resources.

Stopmybully.com will be a new site launching in the coming months, which will offer information for families impacted by cyberbullying.

The organization will also offer free resources to families.