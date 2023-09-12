Expand / Collapse search

Norridge police seek to identify man, woman after gun goes off at Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Norridge
COOK COUNTY - Norridge police are looking for a man and a woman after a gun went off inside a store Tuesday at the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Norridge police responded to the shopping center for a report of a gun being fired inside a store.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a male subject had discharged a firearm into the floor of the store and then fled the scene. Police say the discharge of the gun appears to be accidental.

A female subject was with the man, police said.

Anyone who can identify the subjects is asked to contact Norridge police via email at NPDinvestigations@norridgepd.com.

