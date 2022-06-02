North Aurora man facing child porn charges

article

A 70-year-old man is facing several child pornography charges after police raided his residence Wednesday in suburban North Aurora.

Richard E. Suddoth was charged with seven counts of reproduction of child pornography with a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of possession of child pornography with a victim under the age of 13.

After receiving a cyber tip, detectives from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at Suddoth's home in the 200 block of Larchwood Lane, officials said.

Several photographs and videos containing child porn were discovered in the residence, police said.

"Proactive investigations like the arrest of Suddoth and supporting immediate follow-up investigations on complaints of crimes against children are essential to safeguarding our youth and bringing these egregious offenders to swift justice," said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.