North Aurora police shoot dog that attacked child in western suburb

Police shot a dog that attacked a child Thursday afternoon in North Aurora.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane for a report of a child who was seriously injured from a dog attack, police said.

Officers on scene were forced to shoot the dog, according to police. It is unclear if the dog was killed.

The child was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. The condition of the child is unknown.

Police were still on scene investigating as of 5 p.m. They asked residents to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.