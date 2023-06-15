Man steals trike from North Aurora resident with limited mobility

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (North Aurora Police)

North Aurora police are searching for a man who stole an electric trike from a resident with limited mobility earlier this week.

The trike was stolen on Monday around 3:40 p.m. from the 100 block of South Lincolnway.

The victim is a local resident who needs the bike to get around as he has limited mobility, police said.

The trike is a black electric Eco Delta SX, valued at nearly $3,000.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, in his late 20s to early 30s, tall, slender, with a tattoo on his left forearm.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was caught on camera wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, hat and a black backpack. He arrived to the scene walking a blue mountain bike with a flat tire, which he left at the scene.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call North Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705.