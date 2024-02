A 27-year-old man is critically injured after being shot in the North Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of N Laramie.

Chicago police say the man was in the parking lot of a gas station when he was shot in his right hip.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooter's whereabouts are unknown and the investigation continues.