North Avenue Beach shooting: Gunman in custody after several fights break out; 3 officers hurt

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man Tuesday night near a popular bar on North Avenue Beach.

Crowds gathered in the sand near Castaways, a beachside bar and grill, where several fights broke out around 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Gunfire erupted and a man was shot and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious to critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Several officers at the scene blocked the entrance to the beach, ushering crowds away from the shore, after the shooting.

Three young women who were at the beach said they heard someone say, "Somebody got a gun, somebody got a gun" before hearing at least six shots.

"We just heard shots and ran," said one of the women who asked not to be named.

After the shooting, the crowd moved over into the Old Town neighborhood near North Avenue and Wells Street where more fighting broke out.

Officers attempted to break up a fight when they were hit by a 16-year-old boy, police said. One officer suffered scrapes and cuts to his arms. Another was struck in the eye. They were both treated at the scene.

A third officer was struck in the back of the head with an object and was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charges are pending.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.