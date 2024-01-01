North Carolina pastor attempted to stick wife's co-worker's head into deep fryer: police

article

A High Point, North Carolina, pastor was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting and attempting to push his wife’s co-worker’s head into a McDonald’s deep fryer, according to police.

The High Point Police Department reported that on Dec. 28, a woman was training to be a manager at the S. Main Street McDonald's location when her employees were "disrespecting" her.

As a result, the woman called her husband, 57-year-old Dwayne Waden, to help with the situation.

Witnesses told police that when Waden arrived, he walked into the McDonald's then around the counter before placing his hands around the victim’s neck.

After grabbing the victim’s neck, Waden allegedly pushed the victim’s head toward one of the restaurant’s deep fryers, police said.

Waden also punched the victim several times in the face, police allege, and did not stop striking the victim until multiple employees were able to pull Waden off of the victim.

The victim reportedly suffered a "large contusion" to the forehead and right eye, police wrote, as well as scratches on his neck.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene, though the victim had his family drive him to the hospital instead.

Police said the officers were able to watch surveillance footage of the incident before arresting Waden for assault and battery .

Waden was transported to police headquarters and posted bond in the amount of $1,000. He is due back in court Jan. 22.

Waden notes on his Facebook page that he is both a semi-truck driver and a pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries.

