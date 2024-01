A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last June in the North Center neighborhood.

The teen was allegedly part of a group who carjacked a 59-year-old man at gunpoint on June 27 in the 4300 block of North Western Avenue, according to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.