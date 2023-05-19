Bicyclist killed in North Chicago crash: coroner

A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a car in North Chicago Thursday night.

The North Chicago Police Department responded to Route 41 north of Casimer Pulaski Drive for a vehicle vs. bicycle crash around 10:50 p.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Kyle Summy, 36, of Beach Park.

The coroner's office says Summy died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to an autopsy done Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene until officers arrived.

The crash remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.