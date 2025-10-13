2 found shot to death near Great Lakes Naval Station, coroner says
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - Two people, including a U.S. Navy service member, were found shot to death inside a home in suburban North Chicago overnight Saturday.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
What we know:
The Lake County Coroner was called out to the 2300 block of California Avenue where the two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s, each had single gunshot wounds.
Authorities said the woman appeared to be a U.S. Navy service member.
North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez told Fox 32 his department is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
Autopsies for the two individuals, who have not been identified, are scheduled for Tuesday morning.