2 found shot to death near Great Lakes Naval Station, coroner says

Two people, including a U.S. Navy service member, were found shot to death inside a home in suburban North Chicago overnight Saturday.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

What we know:

The Lake County Coroner was called out to the 2300 block of California Avenue where the two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s, each had single gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the woman appeared to be a U.S. Navy service member.

North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez told Fox 32 his department is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Autopsies for the two individuals, who have not been identified, are scheduled for Tuesday morning.