Suburban woman killed in two-car crash in North Chicago identified by coroner
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - A suburban woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in North Chicago.
What we know:
The North Chicago Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash with injuries at Green Bay Road and Saratoga Street around 2:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found two vehicles involved, with both drivers injured.
One of the drivers, 86-year-old Patricia Lord of Zion, was critically injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy revealed her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and chest from the crash.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation by the North Chicago Police Department and MCAT.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the North Chicago Police Department.