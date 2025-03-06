Suburban woman killed in two-car crash in North Chicago identified by coroner

The Brief An 86-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in North Chicago. The crash occurred at Green Bay Road and Saratoga Street, involving two vehicles with both drivers injured. The cause of death for Lord was blunt force trauma, and the crash is under investigation by the North Chicago Police Department and MCAT.



A suburban woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in North Chicago.

What we know:

The North Chicago Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash with injuries at Green Bay Road and Saratoga Street around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles involved, with both drivers injured.

One of the drivers, 86-year-old Patricia Lord of Zion, was critically injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and chest from the crash.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the North Chicago Police Department and MCAT.