North Chicago man arrested after gun found during traffic stop: officials
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 28-year-old North Chicago man was arrested on gun charges, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Police allegedly saw Timothy Dickson speeding on northbound I-94 near the Old Orchard Road exit around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 29. Upon investigating, police discovered Dickson had a suspended license. While searching his vehicle, police found a loaded gun with an extended magazine. Dickson did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.
Dickson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and driving with a suspended license. He was also cited for speeding.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.