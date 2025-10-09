North Chicago man arrested after gun found during traffic stop: officials

The Brief Timothy Dickson, 28, of North Chicago, was arrested after police stopped him for speeding on I-94 near the Old Orchard Road exit early on Sept. 29. Officers found he was driving with a suspended license and discovered a loaded gun with an extended magazine in his vehicle. Dickson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and driving with a suspended license, and cited for speeding.



A 28-year-old North Chicago man was arrested on gun charges, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Police allegedly saw Timothy Dickson speeding on northbound I-94 near the Old Orchard Road exit around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 29. Upon investigating, police discovered Dickson had a suspended license. While searching his vehicle, police found a loaded gun with an extended magazine. Dickson did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Dickson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and driving with a suspended license. He was also cited for speeding.