North Chicago man with multiple warrants arrested after chase through Waukegan: sheriff

The Brief A North Chicago man was arrested after allegedly leading Lake County deputies on a chase through Waukegan. Alantae E. Cole, 35, was wanted on multiple warrants, including domestic battery and DUI. Cole faces new charges, including aggravated fleeing to elude and DUI, and remains in custody.



A North Chicago man was taken into custody Thursday night after allegedly leading Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through Waukegan.

The suspect, who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, was apprehended after trying to flee in a car and then on foot.

What we know:

At around 9:40 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy received an alert from a license plate reader that identified a Chevrolet Impala linked to a home invasion.

Authorities learned the car was registered to Alantae E. Cole, 35, of North Chicago, who was wanted on multiple warrants, including for domestic battery, DUI, fleeing and eluding, violating an order of protection, and obstructing identification.

A deputy located the vehicle as it was leaving a gas station and identified Cole as the driver. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, Cole allegedly refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit through several streets in Waukegan.

The chase ended when Cole reached a dead end on Circle Court and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies then took him into custody.

Alantae E. Cole

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved several charges against Cole, including two counts of aggravated fleeing to elude, attempt possession of cocaine, DUI – alcohol, and several traffic violations.

What we don't know:

Details about the home invasion linked to the Impala have not been disclosed.

What's next:

Cole remains in custody at the Lake County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday afternoon.