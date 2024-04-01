North Chicago man arrested more than a month after kidnapping of Wisconsin woman: police

A North Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 22-year-old Wisconsin woman in February.

Lake County 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 25 reporting that her friend had been taken by an unknown man.

According to authorities, the incident occurred as the women were driving home from a Waukegan nightclub when 28-year-old Jonatan Luna-Carrasco pulled alongside them on Route 41, claiming they had a flat tire. The women pulled over, and Luna-Carrasco offered to fix the flat, also encouraging the victim to remain warm inside his vehicle, police stated.

Once the victim was inside Luna-Carrasco's vehicle, he allegedly drove away with her against her will. She managed to escape in Gurnee, running to a nearby home to seek help.

Police said the victim claimed Luna-Carrasco made sexually suggestive comments after abducting her.

Jonatan Luna-Carrasco

Through the investigation, authorities determined Luna-Carrasco was driving a Dodge Durango and later located his vehicle. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Luna-Carrasco on March 22, and he was taken into custody on March 30 in Waukegan. He is currently being held at Lake County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Authorities suspect this may not have been Luna-Carrasco's first kidnapping. Individuals with information are urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.