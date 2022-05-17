North Chicago man killed when his motorcycle collides with Waukegan ambulance

A North Chicago man was killed Monday when he collided with an ambulance while riding his motorcycle in suburban Waukegan.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a Waukegan ambulance was transporting a patient to Vista Medical Center when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Lake Street and South Genesee Street.

Additional ambulances were requested and the motorcycle driver was transported to Vista Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, city officials said. He later succumbed to his injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The motorcycle driver was identified as 23-year-old Donald Stallworth III.

"The City of Waukegan sends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Stallworth. The Waukegan Police Department is investigating the traffic accident at this time," the city of Waukegan said in a statement.

The crew driving the ambulance consisted of two Waukegan firefighter/paramedics with three and nine years of experience with the Waukegan Fire Department, the city said.

Advertisement

The patient in the ambulance was transported to Vista Medical Center in stable condition.