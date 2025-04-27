North Chicago man charged in shooting death of 31-year-old, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old North Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man last week. The suspect, Carlos Marchan, allegedly fired into a group and fatally shot Carl Marder-Grant, police say. Investigators believe that the shooting was gang-related.



A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the North Chicago shooting death of another man last week.

Carlos D. Marchan, of North Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Carl P. Marder-Grant, 31, according to a police news release.

What we know:

Police said Marchan allegedly opened fire on a group of individuals standing outside of a home in the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue.

Marder-Grant was hit and killed by one of the rounds.

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

What's next:

Marchan was expected to appear in court for an initial hearing on Sunday.

Lake County prosecutors intend to ask that he be kept in jail while he awaits trial, police said.