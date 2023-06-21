CDOT finishes North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project

The Chicago Department of Transportation has completed a construction project on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive as a part of the City's annual resurfacing.

The resurfacing work was from North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

CDOT extended evening and overnight hours to complete the work. CDOT held a press conference about the completed renovations Wednesday morning.

"I'm excited to be here to announce the completion of a major resurfacing project on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. From LaSalle Drive all the way up to Lawrence Avenue. A massive project that everyone in Chicago got to see first hand along the way, and we are excited to announce that that work is done," Gia Biagi CDOT commissioner.