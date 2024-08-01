The North Face to open first Illinois outlet store in Chicago suburb

The North Face will open an outlet store at Aurora's Chicago Premium Outlets in late October.

The location will be the first outlet in Illinois.

"We could not be more delighted to add this standout brand to our mix of exceptional retailers offering extraordinary savings on the most sought-after merchandise," said Laurie Van Dalen, Area General Manager of Chicago Premium Outlets.

The store will sell The North Face brands, including classic outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and more.

Customers can visit the store at Chicago Premium Outlets located at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard in Aurora.