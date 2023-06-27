North Lawndale drive-by shooting: Teen killed, no one in custody

A 16-year-old boy was gunned down Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 1:07 p.m., police say the teenage victim was walking down the street in the 4100 block of West 15th St. when a dark-colored Kia Sportage drove by and someone inside fired shots.

The boy was struck by gunfire to the head and hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.