North Lawndale elementary school holds 3rd annual peace walk

Daniel Webster Elementary School in the North Lawndale neighborhood hosted their third annual peace walk to honor lives lost to gun violence and raise awareness.

The walk took place Wednesday morning and was lead by the Anti-violence Youth Committee, an organization that was created after the death of one of the school's 8th grade students in 2021.

The annual peace walk also provides an opportunity for students to learn about social justice and community organizing

