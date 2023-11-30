North Lawndale crime: Man stabbed during fight, suspect arrested
CHICAGO - A 56-year-old man was stabbed during a fight Thursday on Chicago's West Side.
Around 4:30 p.m., police say the male victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a known 66-year-old male offender in the 1300 block of S. Troy St. The altercation became physical, at which point the offender stabbed the victim twice.
The victim was taken to Mt. Sanai Hospital in good condition, police said. The offender was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.