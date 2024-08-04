North Lawndale shooting: 2 men traveling in vehicle critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

Two men traveling in a vehicle were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city's West Side.

The shooting occurred around 2:16 p.m. as the victims were driving in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue. An unknown vehicle pulled alongside them, and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 44-year-old man was wounded in the left and right shoulders and transported to the same hospital, also in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.