North Side businesses warned of recent string of break-ins

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
CHICAGO - Police are warning North Side businesses about a trio of recent break-in burglaries.

In each incident, two men break in through the front window of a business and takes property before fleeing the scene, police said Tuesday in a community alert.

The burglaries occurred early Saturday morning at the following locations:

  • In the 800 block of West Irving Park Road in Buena Park
  • In the 3900 block of North Pine Grove Avenue in Lake View
  • In the 3700 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.