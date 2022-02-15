North Side businesses warned of recent string of break-ins

Police are warning North Side businesses about a trio of recent break-in burglaries.

In each incident, two men break in through the front window of a business and takes property before fleeing the scene, police said Tuesday in a community alert.

The burglaries occurred early Saturday morning at the following locations:

In the 800 block of West Irving Park Road in Buena Park

In the 3900 block of North Pine Grove Avenue in Lake View

In the 3700 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.