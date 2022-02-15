North Side businesses warned of recent string of break-ins
CHICAGO - Police are warning North Side businesses about a trio of recent break-in burglaries.
In each incident, two men break in through the front window of a business and takes property before fleeing the scene, police said Tuesday in a community alert.
The burglaries occurred early Saturday morning at the following locations:
- In the 800 block of West Irving Park Road in Buena Park
- In the 3900 block of North Pine Grove Avenue in Lake View
- In the 3700 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.