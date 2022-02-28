North Side Chicago residents warned of recent robberies; victims pepper-sprayed, bitten

Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent robberies where the victims were pepper-sprayed or bitten.

In each incident, police say two offenders approached unsuspecting victims and took their property by force. In two of the cases, the victims resisted and were then pepper-sprayed.

In the most recent incident, police say the victim was bitten on the arm.

After each robbery, the offenders would flee the scene in a vehicle.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations in the Edgewater, Gold Coast, Lake View and River North neighborhoods.

6200 block of N. Kenmore Ave on February 23 at 9:16 a.m.

3000 block of N. Pine Grove Ave on February 23 at 9:34 a.m.

700 block of N. Kingsbury St on February 23 between 10:15-10:30 a.m.

1300 block of W. Thorndale Ave on February 24 at 11 a.m.

1200 block of N. State Pkwy on February 25 at 12:39 p.m.

One of the offenders is described as a Black woman, between the ages of 20 and 25, standing 4-foot-10 to 5-foot-2, and weighing 150 to 180 pounds.

The second offender is described as a Black male, between the ages of 20 and 30, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2, and weighing 160 to 180 pounds with a dreadlocks hairstyle.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8263.