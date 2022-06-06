North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies.

In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said.

The incidents occurred in the:

2700 block of North Pine Grove, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 during the afternoon hours;

2500 block of North Lakeview, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the evening hours;

2600 block of North Hampden Ct., Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the evening hours;

400 block of West Deming Pl., Friday, June 3, 2022 in the afternoon hours; and

400 block of West Arlington Pl., Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the afternoon hours.

The suspects were described as two medium height and medium weight Black males between 15 and 25-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.