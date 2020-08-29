Northbound Red Line trains to bypass Edgewater stations Saturday

Northbound CTA Red Line trains will bypass three stations through Saturday afternoon in Edgewater on the North Side.

From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., Howard-bound trains will not stop at the Bryn Mawr, Thorndale or Granville stations, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Riders who need to head north from those stations should board a southbound train and switch to northbound service at Berwyn, the CTA said. Northbound riders needing to reach the affected stations should take a Howard-bound train to Loyola and switch to southbound service.

The station bypass will allow crews to perform track construction work to prepare for the Red and Purple Modernization project, the CTA said.

The project, which broke ground in October, will involve the construction of a flyover meant to ease train congestion at Belmont and reconstructed stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr.