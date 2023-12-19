Northbrook crash: Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames after leaving roadway and crashing into building

One person was injured after a vehicle on the Eden's Expressway left the roadway and crashed into a building in the northwest suburbs.

According to Northbrook police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on the Edens Expressway left the roadway and crossed Frontage Road. The vehicle then crashed into a building at 1840 Skokie Blvd.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and was extinguished by fire department personnel.

The fire damaged the outside of the building, but did not extend to the inside of the building, police said.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the crash. One person was treated and transported to an area hospital. The extent of the individual's condition is unknown.