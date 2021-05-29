Northbrook police say no remains found after nine-foot deep dig in Linda Seymour missing person case

Northbrook Police said on Saturday that no human remains were found in the search for a sign of missing woman Linda Seymour.

Seymour, 35, vanished in December, 1982.

The days-long search was conducted on Orchard Lane at her old house, which neighbors said is now owned by her son.

Northbrook Police said that forensic experts from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) dug about nine feet and found no sign of her.

Police said there are no other avenues of investigation at this time.

