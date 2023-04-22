Northbrook police investigate residential burglary after masked men break into home

Two men broke into a home in Northbrook through a window Friday night, according to police.

Northbrook police responded to a report of two masked men in dark clothes walking around a home in the 1400 block of Grand Road and looking into windows.

When officers arrived they found a broken window and saw two individuals running away from the home.

Police say the suspects got in a Toyota 4Runner and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Officers found the Toyota in the 400 block of Lee Road. The suspects had fled on foot.

Evidence found by investigators was consistent with the South American o