Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
13
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 2:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Northbrook woman, Chicago man charged in fraud scheme at elementary school

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two additional people were charged Wednesday in an alleged fraud scheme at a Chicago elementary school.

Last July, Sarah Jackson Abedelal, 57, of Chicago was indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud charges for allegedly scheming to obtain overtime pay while serving as principal of Brennemann Elementary School on the North Side of Chicago from 2012 to 2019.

The indictment unveiled in court Wednesday named a second aspect to the alleged scheme – procurement fraud – and charged two new defendants: former Brennemann Assistant Principal Jennifer Bride, and former Brennemann Business Manager William Jackson.  

McBride, 40, of Northbrook, is charged with four counts of wire fraud, and Jackson, 37, of Chicago, is charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Authorities said McBride allegedly participated in the overtime aspect of the fraud scheme, and Jackson allegedly participated in both the overtime and procurement aspects.

According to the indictment, the procurement aspect of the fraud scheme was carried out by Abedelal, Jackson and a sales representative for a company that sold goods to Chicago Public Schools.

Authorities said the three individuals allegedly submitted false purchase orders and invoices totaling more than $45,000 for office and school supplies to CPS.

In reality, authorities say the trio knew that the false orders and invoices were actually meant to conceal the receipt of iPhones, iPads and about $30,000 in gift cards — which were intended for the personal use of Abedelal.

The overtime aspect of the fraud scheme was allegedly carried out by Abedelal and McBride, with assistance from Jackson and two other former employees at the school, among others.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Abedelal allegedly told certain school employees that she would authorize overtime pay for hours the employees would not be required to work. 

She then directed the school employees to withdraw the overtime money in cash on the day their paychecks were deposited in their bank accounts, the indictment states.

Abedelal then allegedly met the employees individually in her office or classrooms and collected the money from them.

Abedelal allegedly told employees that the money would be used to fund school expenses, however, authorities say she intended to use the money for personal expenses.

Arraignments in U.S. District Court in Chicago have not been scheduled.