Northern Illinois Food Bank expands free meal sites for kids during summer

The Brief Northern Illinois Food Bank has launched its Summer Hunger Program to serve kids who rely on school meals. The program offers free meals at 145 sites and fresh produce for families at select locations. Donations are being matched this summer, with $1 equating to $8 in groceries.



Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Summer Hunger Program is providing free meals for kids across the region as schools let out for summer break.

What we know:

The Northern Illinois Food Bank has activated its Summer Hunger Program to help children who depend on school meals during the academic year. With schools out, access to breakfast and lunch becomes uncertain for many families.

"So summer is the time of year where a lot of kids might not know where they're gonna have their lunch, their breakfast, or their snacks," said Jessica Willis, manager of the Child Nutrition Program at the food bank.

In response, the food bank has opened about 145 summer feeding sites across 13 counties. The sites serve breakfast, lunch and snacks to anyone 18 and under.

Each meal follows USDA nutrition guidelines, featuring whole grains, protein, fruits, vegetables and milk.

"We try and keep it fun," Willis said, adding that menus rotate and can include items like hard-boiled eggs, grapes, carrots, sandwiches, and salads.

At four locations in Addison, Elgin and Aurora, the food bank is also offering Family Fresh Mart—a program where families can select a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to take home.

What's next:

The food bank is calling for volunteers to help pack and distribute meals, noting that much of the prep work happens in their warehouse.

"(The Northern Illinois Food Bank relies) so heavily on volunteers. We couldn't do what we do without them," Willis said.

Donations are being matched this summer thanks to a private donor. Each $25 donation can be leveraged to provide up to $400 in groceries, meaning a single dollar has the potential to supply $8 worth of food. The match runs up to $50,000.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit SolveHungerToday.org.