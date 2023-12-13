Northern Illinois Food Bank receives crucial support amid increasing demand

A new report is warning that many families could lose access to food aid next year.

Funding is in jeopardy as more Americans are going hungry and food banks are struggling to keep up with demand.

Thankfully, the Northern Illinois Food Bank received a major helping hand on Wednesday just in time for the holidays.

The food bank is helping twice as many people suffering from food insecurity than before the pandemic. The biggest culprit in this case is inflation.

Grocery prices increased a tenth of a percentage point in November and proteins, especially meats, are driving grocery bills the most.

Smithfield Foods made a massive donation to the food bank, fulfilling the need for that most requested item.

Per Feeding America, about one in every 11 people in Illinois is facing hunger.

You can help those in need by donating financially or physically to your local food bank.