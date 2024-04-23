Volunteers honored at Illinois food banks to mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is powered by volunteers, a thousand each week, who help get donated food ready for those who can use it.

School and church groups, friends and coworkers help sort, label and box tons of donated food that will be distributed to 900 pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs.

Carol Hurrle walked in one day and kept coming back for 23 years. She packs snacks for school children, so the boxes are filled with love. Hurrle said she enjoys the work.

"I continue to return because in the 23 years that I’ve been here, I haven’t met anyone who isn’t friendly [and] glad they're here. They love volunteering and so do I. It’s a great group," Hurrle said.

Julie Turco, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, said they have special activities planned for their volunteers.

"They are so critical for us getting this food in and getting it out to the neighbors in need and we couldn't say ‘thank you’ enough to them," Turco said. "This week, we are having activities at our four centers … and we're offering them snacks and meals this week just to say ‘thank you.’"

Companies take their employees to the food bank for team-building sustenance.

The need for food like this is still growing. That means volunteers are needed. The volunteers said doing this kind of work fulfills them, too.