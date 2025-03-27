Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Indiana crash: Illinois man killed after pickup truck overturns

By Cody King
Published  March 27, 2025 3:17pm CDT
Lowell
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man was killed early Thursday when his pickup truck overturned in unincorporated Lowell, Indiana.
    • The crash occurred at 3 a.m. at 231st Avenue and Colfax Street; the driver lost control and was ejected.
    • The driver’s identity has not been released, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

LOWELL, Ind. - An 18-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when his pickup truck went off the road and overturned in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Deadly Crash in NW Indiana 

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at 231st Avenue and Colfax Street in unincorporated Lowell.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Illinois, was heading west on 231st when he lost control of the truck, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The truck struck a culvert, became airborne, landed, and rolled over, authorities said. The man was ejected from the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity has not been released pending family notification.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Reconstruction Team is still investigating the case.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department. 

