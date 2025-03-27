Northwest Indiana crash: Illinois man killed after pickup truck overturns

The Brief An 18-year-old man was killed early Thursday when his pickup truck overturned in unincorporated Lowell, Indiana. The crash occurred at 3 a.m. at 231st Avenue and Colfax Street; the driver lost control and was ejected. The driver’s identity has not been released, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.



An 18-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when his pickup truck went off the road and overturned in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Deadly Crash in NW Indiana

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at 231st Avenue and Colfax Street in unincorporated Lowell.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Illinois, was heading west on 231st when he lost control of the truck, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The truck struck a culvert, became airborne, landed, and rolled over, authorities said. The man was ejected from the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity has not been released pending family notification.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Reconstruction Team is still investigating the case.