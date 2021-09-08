Northwest Indiana school says no shots fired in lockdown incident

No shots were fired at a northwestern Indiana high school that was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a person with a gun, authorities said.

St. John's police and a SWAT team responded to an initial call for an active shooter at Lake Central High School at 8260 Wicker Avenue, according to Roger Patz, public information officer with the St. John Police Department.

Hundreds of parents swarmed to the school of about 3,200 students in the town of St. John, a suburban area about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

"At this point I can say that there was an initial call of an active shooter at the High School. Officers responded and everyone is safe," Patz said in a statement.

In a voicemail sent to parents, Lake Central School Corporation superintendent Dr. Larry Verraco said no shots were fired and two students are currently being questioned.

"At approximately 9:30 a.m. today, our high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 call was made, 2 students have been taken in for questioning, NO shots were fired, all of our students and staff are safe," Dr. Verraco said.

Patz said officers are currently conducting a secondary sweep of the campus.

The St. John's Police Department said it will provide more details at a 3 p.m. press conference.