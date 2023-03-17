Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies team up to reduce violent crime

Law enforcement agencies are coming together to make northwest Indiana a safer place.

Gary Police department, Indiana State Police, the Lake County Prosecutors Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office are now working together in more ways.

With this union, progress is being made within the department with violent crime reduction strategies.

"We stand here united, collaborating like never before, to tell you we are coming to get you and we will bring you to justice," said Gary Police Chief Jerry Williams.

One of the first projects being introduced under this new partnership is enhancements to the Gary Police Department's hiring process.

The department is now offering online applications to get new officers on the streets faster.