Northwest Side machete attacks spark police warning

Chicago police are warning residents of three recent attacks on the Northwest Side — including at least two involving a machete.

The most recent attack was early Tuesday in Belmont Cragin.

The incidents include:

About 1:10 a.m. Sept. 5, a male was walking in the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue, when he was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times;

About 2:40 a.m. Nov. 20, a male was walking his dog in the 2200 block of North St. Louis Avenue, when he was approached from behind, struck in the head with a hammer, then chased with a machete; and

About 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, a male was walking a dog in the 5800 block of West Altgeld Avenue when he was approached and slashed with a machete multiple times.

In each incident, the suspect is described as being a white male, between 25 and 35-years-old, about 6 feet tall, clean-shaven, with a thin to average build, short brown hair and wearing a dark-colored zip-up jacket, with the weapon hidden underneath his clothing, police said.

In two of the incidents, an older model light-colored Toyota Camry was used to flee from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.