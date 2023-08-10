Northwestern faces lawsuit over alleged mishandling of sexual assault case

Northwestern University is facing another lawsuit, and this time it doesn't involve the football team or hazing.

In the latest legal action, a former Northwestern lacrosse player has accused a member of the baseball team of sexually assaulting her. She claims that she reported the incident to multiple staff members at the school, but no action was taken.

The lawsuit also makes allegations that several individuals had previously accused the suspect of sexual assault before he was admitted to the school.

Despite these warnings, the suit alleges that Northwestern ignored the red flags.