2 friends from Northwestern created a pen to help people with Parkinson’s write again

The Brief The SteadyScrib pen set was inspired by co-founder Izzy’s father, who lost the ability to write due to Parkinson’s. Designed with stability, grip, and intention in mind, the tool helps restore the act of writing for those with tremors or manual rigidity. The duo launched the product in late 2024 and have already shipped to users in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond.



When Izzy’s ‘Pops’, who had lived with Parkinson’s for more than a decade, lost his ability to write, she and her friend Alexis decided to do something about it.

The two met at Northwestern University, and while Izzy studied journalism and entrepreneurship, Alexis majored in biomedical engineering. Their skills — and personal connection to the cause — came together in the form of SteadyScrib, a pen-and-clipboard writing set designed for people with Parkinson’s disease.

What we know:

The set features a magnetic clipboard for stabilizing tremors, a weighted pen for more controlled strokes, and a large, triangular grip for easier handling — all aimed at making writing accessible again.

The product officially launched in December 2024 and was met with a wave of interest from individual buyers and medical professionals.

While most customers are in the U.S., orders have come in from around the world — including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australia.

The backstory:

The motivation behind the pen is deeply personal. Izzy’s ‘Pops’ had a lifelong love of writing, and watching that disappear because of Parkinson’s drove her to find a solution.

That solution evolved into SteadyScrib, built from customer feedback and a desire to serve a broader need.

In addition to individual purchases, the company is forming partnerships with occupational therapists, fitness centers, and Parkinson’s support groups.

During Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April, they donated sets to community events in New York and North Carolina.

To further support the community, 1% of each sale is donated to either the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Davis Phinney Foundation, depending on the customer’s preference.

What's next:

Izzy and Alexis plan to continue direct-to-consumer sales while growing their partnerships with Parkinson’s-focused organizations. They recently launched refillable ink cartridges in response to customer requests and hope to keep evolving the product alongside the community it serves.

More than just a pen, they see SteadyScrib as a bridge back to self-expression — and a way to preserve the joy of handwriting, even in the face of a degenerative disease.

To learn more or purchase the SteadyScrib pen set, visit www.steadyscrib.com.