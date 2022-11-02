Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating

Heart surgeons at Northwestern are calling it the biggest advancement in half a century.

They have successfully transplanted a heart from a donor whose heart had stopped beating entirely.

The new technology is nicknamed "Heart in a Box."

Typically, heart donors are alive but have been declared brain-dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

With this new technology, doctors are able to retrieve hearts from patients who have naturally died or whose hearts have stopped beating.

They will retrieve the heart, keep it warm while pumping oxygenated blood through it, and then transplant it to a patient.

"Since the first heart transplants 50 years ago, and definitely in my 20 years as a cardiac surgeon, this is the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation," said Dr. Duc Thinh Pham of Northwestern.

Doctors at Northwestern performed Illinois' first successful transplant using "Heart in a Box" technology on Oct. 12.

They say the recipient is doing well and is almost ready to go home.