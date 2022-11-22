Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News and World Reports' rankings -- Here's why
CHICAGO - Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Reports' rankings of colleges and universities.
The school says the rankings approach "does not align with our law school's values."
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The multiple Ivy Leagues that have dropped off cited concerns over the methodology of how the rankings are determined, saying they are profoundly flawed.