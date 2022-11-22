Expand / Collapse search

Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News and World Reports' rankings -- Here's why

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Evanston
FOX 32 Chicago

Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News and World Reports’ rankings

Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Reports' rankings of colleges and universities.

CHICAGO - Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Reports' rankings of colleges and universities.

The school says the rankings approach "does not align with our law school's values."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The multiple Ivy Leagues that have dropped off cited concerns over the methodology of how the rankings are determined, saying they are profoundly flawed.