Northwestern scholars program helps kids become doctors

Northwestern Medicine is hosting high school students for a four-week program with the goal of creating diversity in the medical field.

With their white lab coats buttoned up, and rubber gloves pulled on, the students learned Monday how to stitch up a patient.

We caught them practicing on raw pork belly and chicken.

"As soon as you’re done with your scalpel, you're going to give it to the next person so they can use it," instructed Dr. Teni Brown an OBGYN at the hospital.

Twenty-seven students were selected from two Bronzeville high schools to participate in Northwestern Medicine’s GCM Grosvenor Scholars Program.

The students were selected by their school counselors to take part and earn class credit for the summer program.

Fifteen-year-old Cervante Harvey grew up in Englewood and would like to go into the medical field.

"The one thing I enjoyed the most was the labor and delivery simulator," Harvey remarked about the program.

"Our goal is to expose the students to as many people as possible who do share some of their identities, maybe even come from similar backgrounds, so they can say ‘I can do the same thing’," said Dr. Brown.

Fifteen-year-old Georgia Deaye dreamed of going into prenatal medicine when her aunt gave birth to a premature baby.

Now, she wants to be a fetal surgeon.

"It's just such a great program to open your eyes into this industry," said Deaye.

"I hope to impart the same excitement and hope and passion to this next upcoming generation," said Dr. Brown. "They are so smart and I'd personally be happy if any of them chose to join my specialty," she added.

The Scholars Program is now in its 13th year at Northwestern Medicine.