Northwestern Medicine successfully performs double lung transplant for lung cancer patient

Published 
Health
Tannaz Ameli had a lingering cough and by last year, she was confirmed with stage four lung cancer.

CHICAGO - Northwestern Medicine has successfully performed a double lung transplant on a second patient with stage four lung cancer. 

The treatment is now available for other select patients with the same diagnosis.

Northwestern Medicine is offering a first-of-its-kind clinical program called DREAM.

Tannaz Ameli was part of the program. She had a lingering cough and by last year, she was confirmed with stage four lung cancer.

She received a new set of lungs in July. 

"So I was in a state of shock, hearing from two to three months to being cancer free. When he told me that, I couldn't believe it. Am I dreaming?" said Ameli.

Cancers of the lung are the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.