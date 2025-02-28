Northwestern student identified as person killed in suburban car crash

The Brief A deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 on northbound Route 41 south of Route 176. Britney Perez, 20, from Evanston, was killed in the crash. The other driver was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.



A 20-year-old woman who was killed in a two-car front-end crash in Lake Bluff earlier this week was identified as a Northwestern student.

The backstory:

Lake Bluff police said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on northbound Illinois Route 41 south of Illinois Route 176.

The collision involved two cars, one of which was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 41.

Emergency responders, including two ambulances from the Lake Forest Fire Department, arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

The driver of one vehicle, identified as Britney Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez, originally from Texas and most recently living in Evanston, was confirmed to have died from blunt force injuries, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The other driver, who sustained significant injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital. Police confirmed that there were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The Lake Bluff Police Department requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team to investigate the cause of the crash.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not yet indicated whether any charges will be filed.