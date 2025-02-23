Driver killed in north suburban Chicago 2-car crash

A driver was killed in a two-car front-end crash in north suburban Lake County early Sunday morning.

Lake Bluff police said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on northbound Illinois Route 41 south of Illinois Route 176.

Fatal front-end crash

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene where two cars were found to have been involved in the crash, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that one of the two cars was traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 41.

The Lake Forest Fire Department responded with two ambulances at the scene.

One of the drivers died on location.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital with "significant injuries," police said. No other passengers were found in the cars.

The Lake Bluff Police Department requested assistance from the Lake County major Crash Assistance Team to help in the investigation.

Northbound Illinois Route 41 at Route 60 was closed until shortly before 10 a.m. for the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victims in the crash were not identified.

Police did not say whether any charges would be filed.